Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in Urenui.

A car has rolled in North Taranaki leaving a person trapped.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main North Rd, State Highway 3, in Urenui at 11.34am on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services were working to extract the person from the vehicle.

One lane of traffic is blocked on Main North Rd and stop-go traffic management is in place.