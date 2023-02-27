Support groups bridge together to provide parents with a one-stop-shop

Corrine Coombe from Pregnancy Help Taranaki with her niece Mackenzie Coombe, 4, Nicky Baker from the South Taranaki Whanau Centre, Rose Haskell from Plunket Taranaki, Rosalie Terry from Kiddylandz and Monique Avery, mum of Brenee, 2, and Kaira (4).

Four organisations that exist to help families are combining forces to create weekly sessions in Hāwera and Stratford where there will be toys galore, good coffee and help on hand.

Pregnancy Help, Plunket, South Taranaki Whānau Centre and Kiddylandz Toy Library are collaborating in Hāwera, and a separate ‘Korero and Coffee’ group is being set up in Stratford by Pregnancy Help Taranaki and Plunket Taranaki.

The toy library was an obvious choice for the Hāwera group, chair Rosalie Terry, who runs the weekly sessions with the help of volunteers, said.

Children could play in a safe space with room to run around, their parents would be treated to a coffee from Caffeinate cafe, and would have time to socialise with other parents, Pregnancy Help Taranaki branch manager Corinne Coombe said.

“It’s about collaborating, so people can have a coffee, let their kids play and recharge, and it's also a bridge to other services.”

They can change their baby, use the bathrooms and meet other parents.

Families can join the toy library if they wish to and borrow toys for two weeks, and all volunteers helping with the play sessions are police-vetted.

If a mother does want to talk about something she needs, there will be people on hand to help – whether its clothes, toys or nappies for her children, or finding out where she can get legal advice or counselling.

“We all want the same thing, for families to thrive.”

The South Taranaki Whānau Centre runs courses on parenting, relationships and self-confidence, and offers counselling, manager Nicky Baker said.

Hāwera’s weekly parenting hubs will begin on March 2 at Kiddylandz Toy Library, each Thursday (except school holidays) from 10am to midday in the foyer of Hāwera AOG Church on High St.

The Stratford group will start on March 9 and run each week during term times from 10am to 11.30am at KLB Consulting, 194 Broadway.