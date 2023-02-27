Tributes flow for former National MP Chester Borrows

Former National MP Chester Borrows, with his dog Red, just after he received a Queens Service Order in the 2018 New Year Honours.

Tributes are flowing for a man respected and loved throughout the Taranaki community, former MP, policeman, lawyer and archdeacon Chester Borrows.

Borrows, 65, died on Monday morning at his South Taranaki home, surrounded by his family.

He had been receiving treatment for terminal head and neck squamous cell cancer.

Borrows spent 45 years in the justice sector, including as a police officer, lawyer and member of the parole board.

He was also MP for Whanganui, which includes South Taranaki for four terms and was Minister for Courts and Deputy Speaker of the House in the Key Government before retiring in 2017.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins started Monday's post-cabinet briefing by honouring Borrows, who he said was an all-round decent, thorough bloke.

“I always found him to be a really, honest straight-shooter.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Former National MP Jonathan Young said Chester Borrows' death is a tremendous loss to the community.

Former National MP for New Plymouth Jonathan Young, who was elected to Parliament in 2008, said Borrows was respected by, and had friends from across the political spectrum.

“I never heard a cross or negative word about Chester, everyone totally respected him. For me as a young MP he was great example to follow.

“When he stepped down from Parliament, nothing about the man changed, he was still passionate about the things he believed in.”

“He was a man who always had his heart in the right place for the people he served. If anyone deserved a long and prosperous life, it was Chester.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff As Archdeacon, Chester Borrows oversaw the earthquake strengthening and reopening of St Marys Church in Hāwera.

Anglican archbishop of New Zealand Philip Richardson said Borrows, a Presbyterian lay preacher, was unique “probably in the world” to be appointed as Archdeacon of the Waitotara Diocese, overseeing eight parishes in South Taranaki for the past five years.

Borrows was a down-to-earth man with a great faith and a pragmatic approach.

“He was the right person, he could bring people together.”

Stuff Chester Borrows was friends with politicians from a range of parties during his time in Parliament.

Early in his career as a community police officer in Pātea, Borrows earned a reputation for “sorting things out locally” whenever possible.

“That was part of his character, he would look for solutions, people-based solutions, rather than complex, cross-level stuff.”

In Parliament, Borrows was sometimes frustrated by bureaucracy and red tape “and all the things that went along with that”, Richardson said.

“He was down-to-earth, he called a spade a spade, he didn't mince words if he thought something was wrong, but when he saw good things happen, he delighted in that, he was very generous, big-hearted, and very quick to forgive.

Kim Woodham/Stuff Hamish Guthrie, Mary Bourke, Chester Borrows and Jill Pettis tested out a recycling game launched by the South Taranaki District Council in 2002. Toby Hall watches in the background.

Former South Taranaki Mayor Mary Bourke, said Borrows was a sounding board and a friend.

“The world’s a poorer place without him because he made such a huge contribution in so many areas with huge amounts of common sense, wisdom and humour.”

“We need to acknowledge his family for sharing him with us.”

Interviews with Borrows were often punctuated by phone calls from people asking for advice or making arrangements for some project he was assisting with. His wife Ella, three children, partners and three grandchildren were particularly precious to him.

In July 2021, Borrows had the honour of admitting his daughter, Abi Borrows, to the bar as a lawyer.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Abi Borrows and Chester Borrows outside the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct for Abi’s admittance to the bar.

Borrows was also a keen artist, who enjoyed painting landscapes on the beach, often accompanied by his kelpie dog, Red.

Borrows was 17 when he left Nayland College in Nelson for police college at Trentham in January 1975.

Three years later, he and two police colleagues received Queen's Bravery Awards after arresting a murderer in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

Supplied Borrows enjoyed painting, including this scene of Ohawe Beach, as an antidote to the pressures of parliament.

He was a detective in Taranaki when he left the police after 24 years and became a lawyer.

After he left parliament he went on to chair the Safe and Effective Justice Programme Advisory Group/ Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora, into New Zealand's justice system, a system he said was well and truly broken.

He was made a Companion of the Queens Service Order in the 2017 New Year Honours.

After leaving parliament he was a member of the parole board alongside his work as archdeacon.

On Sunday, Abi Borrows posted on Facebook that “we have been given instructions to assemble the family".

“While we are of course all devastated, heartbroken, numb, we are grateful for everybody’s support and that we are together to rally around the OG, GOCB.

“Alofa nui, arohanui, much love to all.”

A celebration of Borrows’ life will be held at Hāwera's TSB Hub on Thursday afternoon.

His family have requested privacy as they come to terms with his loss.