Person in serious condition after Taranaki car crash

One person is in a serious condition following a car crash in South Taranaki.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Turuturu Rd, Hāwera, at 6.30am Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John were called to the scene and responded with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“One patient in serious condition was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital via ambulance,” a St John media spokesperson said.

The road has since been cleared and reopened.