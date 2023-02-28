Bookings line up for renovated Yarrow Stadium

Extensive scaffolding was required to put a new roof on the renovated West Stand at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth. (File photo)

Bookings at the region’s largest venue are filling up after it was partially reopened last year.

Before rugby’s return to Yarrow Stadium in September last year, when the West Stand became operational, the venue underwent significant earthquake strengthening between 2020 and 2021.

It saw its seats and bleachers removed to improve ground stability while work on the foundations were completed.

The stand’s roof was also in need of repair but wasn’t completed in time for the Taranaki-Waikato match. The East Stand was demolished.

But now with a new hybrid turf able to handle more events, better LED lights and a completed grandstand, bookings are coming in.

Despite being classified a “rugby venue” by critics, New Plymouth District Council Yarrow Stadium lead Johnnie Orrell said the next few months were busy.

It includes a pre-season club rugby match and football booked in on the main field on March 24 and 25 respectively.

“In addition to the DHL Rugby Pacific match on 12 May, Taranaki club finals and Central Football finals are booked in for later this year,” he said.

The venue has had to improvise to handle different codes, which includes using moveable football goals and different coloured markings to represent both rugby and football.

“It means we can quickly switch things out, which gives us the opportunity to increase community use.”

The Taranaki Bulls will be back playing at the venue during the Bunnings NPC later this year, instead of using Pukekura Park.

Mike Nield, director-corporate services at the Taranaki Regional Council, (TRC), which owns the stadium, said its vision has been clear.

“Our vision from the start has been to create the best regional stadium in New Zealand,” he said.

“We want a venue that’s there for the whole community and a stadium which hosts local, regional, national and international sports matches as well as a variety of entertainment events.”

Nield said the TRC was “absolutely stoked” that this was now happening.

He expected to see more events and sports fixtures at the stadium once the East Stand was completed sometime in 2024.

So far, several piles have been drilled into the ground on the bare site.

