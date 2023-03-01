Ambulance involved in two-vehicle collision on way to car crash in Taranaki

Emergency services were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Devon Rd, Bell Block earlier on Wednesday morning.

Three people have been transported to hospital after a two-vehicle crash north of New Plymouth on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to the call-out on Devon Rd, SH3, Bell Block, between the intersections with Airport Drive and Mountain Rd, shortly after 10am.

On the way to the call-out an ambulance was also involved in a separate two-vehicle crash.

Hato Hone St John Taranaki area operations manager Megan Stewart said an ambulance was involved in a “low speed, two-vehicle incident”.

“At the time of the incident, the ambulance was responding to another call.”

Stewart said no patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash and neither St John staff nor passengers in the other vehicle were injured.

“Hato Hone St John takes the health and safety of our patients and ambulance staff very seriously.

“We will continue to investigate the incident and work with New Zealand Police,” she said.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle had attended the crash on Devon Rd.

Three people were treated and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews were also at the scene.

“We extricated one person then assisted police and ambulance at the scene.”

The road was closed and diversions were in place for a time while the scene was cleared. It was reopened by 11.30am.