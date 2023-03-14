Doing good: Taranaki's 'environmental capitalist' helping landfills and building industry

Paul Charteris, chief executive and co-founder of SaveBoard, lives in New Plymouth with his wife Phillipa and three children.

Paul Charteris speaks with the measured and considered rhythm of a careful man, but he knows when to throw caution to the wind and take a risk.

“Bugger it,” he says.

“Bugger it”, when deciding to study towards an engineering degree despite the University Dean trying to convince him otherwise.

“Bugger it”, when answering an ad for a male flatmate to share with four women in Auckland, one of whom he later married.

And finally “bugger it”, to starting a company to make a plaster board alternative out of waste paper and plastic when the Taranaki company he was working for passed on developing the American process for the New Zealand market.

That was five years ago and since then he has started the company SaveBoard, found business partners and millions of dollars worth of investment, and opened two plants to produce the board (one in Hamilton and one in Sydney) with more on the way.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton recycling plant SaveBoard turns soft plastics into building materials for homes.

If all goes to plan, as it so far has, SaveBoard will stop thousands of tonnes of waste going to landfill, give the building industry a constant supply of an eco-friendly alternative to plasterboard and repay the mortgage Charteris took out on the family home to make the company a reality.

“I call myself an environmental capitalist,” he says.

“It’s no use doing something of scale just because it feels good. It needs to ultimately make money to be financially sustainable.”

Charteris, who went to Spotswood College and grew up on a macadamia orchard in Oakura, has ambitions for 10 plants in total and is in talks with parties in Canada, Israel and Chile.

Supplied Charteris at the launch of the SaveBoard Sydney recycling facility.

Not bad for a father of three who used Google to figure out how to write an “information memorandum” necessary to entice investors to pony up the millions needed to get SaveBoard past the idea stage.

“The hardest bit was trying to get the money. It’s not as though there are all these people with cheque books waiting to give a good idea cash,” he says.

As is typical with start-ups, Charteris said he probably approached 100 people to invest.

It gets complicated, but eventually he had logistics company Freightways, packaging manufacturer Tetra Pak and sustainable solutions’ company Closed Loop all on board with the first production facility opened in Hamilton in 2021.

It’s a story Charteris has told countless times and has become a media favourite, especially as the environmentally friendly board became available at the same time plaster board was in short supply.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Charteris often works from his home in New Plymouth.

An appearance on TV during the gib shortage really got the new company rolling.

“It definitely increased sales, but the biggest benefit was exposure. As with all new companies the marketing budget isn’t the biggest. Going on 7 Sharp was pretty big for us.”

The next day Charteris, together with one other SaveBoard employee, began answering an avalanche of 3000 enquiries that came in over just 24 hours.

Charteris may have graduated with first class honours from University of Canterbury's Faculty of Engineering, but his success would have been hard to predict from school.

Taranaki Daily News/Stuff Charteris featured in the Taranaki Daily News in 1993 when he got 100% in workshop technology – the only student in New Zealand to do so.

Sure, there was the front page picture in the local paper when he was the only person in New Zealand to score 100% in workshop technology, but aside from that he reckons he wasn’t a great student.

When he applied to Canterbury’s Faculty of Engineering after being rejected at Auckland, the Dean tried to talk him out of it. His school grades weren’t quite up to it. But he stuck to his guns – “bugger it”, he said.

It wasn’t all plain sailing with the Dean’s estimation appearing to be correct over the first two years. Only after Charteris figured out how to make his study stick in his mind, did it all click, and he began to excel.

Once out of school he worked as an engineer here and there, lived in Auckland, travelled and once back in New Zealand bought and sold an electricity company, picked up jobs as a consulting engineer and got married to Phillipa who he had earlier flatted with in Auckland. They had three children, Lachlan, 13, Hamish, 11, and Greer, 7, built a house in the suburbs and got a black Labrador called Chase.

It’s been a busy time and while he tries to keep his weekends free, as chief executive and co-founder of SaveBoard his phone is constantly dinging – be it a call, email or text message.

“It’s bad enough having your own money at risk, but you have other peoples’. You are always trying to make the best decision for shareholders so everyone benefits,” he says.

