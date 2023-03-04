Former West Yorkshire firefighter living the good fishing life off Taranaki's coast

Holly Stuart will first be targetting tuna at next weekend’s Taranaki Kayak Fishing Classic.

One week from now the coastal waters of Taranaki will be flush with kayak fishers and one of them will be transplanted West Yorkshire woman Holly Stuart.

An Urenui local for the last few years, the former city girl has been transformed into a rural dwelling fishing nut since moving to New Zealand in 2019.

Next Saturday she will be joining as many as 180 other kayak fishers taking part in the Taranaki Kayak Fishing Classic, the country’s premier kayak fishing competition.

“The plan is very weather dependant, but I want to get out wide for tuna. That’s the priority. Once out there I have a couple of spots I will check to see what is happening,” she says.

Where those spots are must remain a secret. Not only would she be giving away the competitive edge her local knowledge gives her, but also the Taranaki fishing community may never forgive her.

“Just say North Taranaki,” she advises.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The former firefighter, pictured here with her Lakeland terrier Mave, came to New Zealand as a backpacker where her heart was caught hook, line and sinker by a Kiwi.

Four years ago Stuart, who comes from West Yorkshire, population 2.3 million, could hardly imagine she would be living in the tiny town of Urenui, population 411, talking about her expertise in kayak fishing.

Not only had she rarely picked up a rod, but she had never even heard of the town.

But then, like so many others, she fell in love with a Kiwi while backpacking through the country.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The seaside town of Urenui in North Taranaki has a resident population of just 411.

When he moved to Urenui, so did she, getting into kayak fishing alongside him, her passion growing when she learned how good a fillet of gurnard or snapper tasted and that they were out there available for “free”.

Within a few years the former firefighter had set up a cleaning business and a cake decorating business and was constantly looking for opportunities to get on the water.

“It was so random. All my friends back home say ‘your life is absolutely ridiculous, but really cool’,” she says.

“You know where other people wake up and check their social media, I wake up and check the weather. I’m always checking if it’s good to get out.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Before moving to Urenui, Stuart had little fishing experience but has since grown to love getting out on the water in her kayak.

Stuart says her personal best fish is a 13 pound (almost 6kg) snapper and her goal now is to catch a tuna in the deep warm waters offshore.

When she first began fishing she knew nothing. Walking into a Hunting and Fishing store, she didn’t even know what to look for.

“Fishing is quite intimidating if you haven’t done it before,” she says.

Much of what she has learned since has come via the members of the Taranaki Kayak Fishing Club, which coincidently organises the annual Taranaki Kayak Fishing Classic .

Registrations are still open for the March 11 and 12 competition at tkfc.org.nz. Entry costs $80 with the major spot prize a Viking Reload kayak with a Bixpy electric outboard, valued at $4499.

Everyone who enters also gets a cupcake decorated by Stuart.