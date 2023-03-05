A record setting tug of war for New Plymouth

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett took the lead in the winning side at Sunday’s Guts and Glory Rotary event.

It took about 90 seconds of heaving for Taranaki to get into the record books for New Zealand’s longest tug of war on Sunday.

Unfortunately it’s not a record that’s likely to stand for too long. Just 50 hardy souls picked up the rope at Ngamotu Beach for the Rotary Club of New Plymouth North fundraiser.

Luckily that was enough to enter the proverbial record books because before Sunday’s event no one held any record at all for longest tug of war.

Labour MP Glen Bennett ended up leading the orange team, which in a quirky twist of fate also happened to include David MacLeod, his rival for the New Plymouth seat.

It may just have been this cooperative spirit between the left and the right that lead the orange team to victory over the blue team, in a tug of war that was blessedly short.

“I didn’t think my arms could have taken another 10 seconds,” Taranaki Daily News editor Matt Rilkoff was heard mumbling to himself following the orange team’s rapid victory.

All money raised from the event is to be donated to the New Zealand Heart Foundation.