Batley over the moon about bowls gold star

COMMUNITY SPORT: Paritutu's Barbara Batley claimed her Bowls Taranaki gold star on Saturday and rated it her greatest moment in sport.

Batley teamed with her daughter, Bridget Fletcher, and long-time friend and skip Cathy Andrews to win the Taranaki women's open triples title at Paritutu and in doing so she claimed her fifth centre title for the gold star.

"I'm over the moon," Batley said, who joins her husband, Allan, on the list of 132 players to have won the gold star. Allan's fifth point also came on the front Paritutu green, some 26 years ago.

"I'm so excited. It's tops. The best," Batley said.

READ MORE:

* National selections for host of Taranaki bowlers

* Finals day was golden for eight Taranaki bowlers

* Opunake bowlers through to Taranaki mixed pairs semifinals



Adding to the poignancy of the occasion, Bowls Taranaki patron Patty Symes – who the Paritutu trio had just squeaked past in the semifinals – presented Batley, nee Archer and formerly O'Neill, with her star.

Symes played bowls with Batley's parents decades ago at Pihama.

Batley's earlier triumphs came in the Open fours (1997), the champion-of-champions singles (2013), the champion-of-champions triples (2020) and the mixed pairs last year. The victory gave Andrews her 14th Taranaki title and Fletcher her fourth.

But the victory was a close-run affair, with Andrews' side edging Fitzroy's Tina Atkinson-Watt, Briar Atkinson and Val Symes 17-15 in the final.

Symes led 8-4 after nine ends, but then conceded a three and a four, before the game tightened up. Andrews led by one shot playing the last end.

Fletcher, in the family spirit of the occasion, drew close. Symes, on the attack, was unlucky. She got onto the jack, but it bounced up the green, finishing closest to a Paritutu bowl.

In the semifinals, Andrews beat Tower's Alethea Rowlands, Jane Augustine and Patty Symes 18-16, while the Fitzroy side beat Okato's Alesha Quay, Fiona Liddall and Linda Kape 22-12.

Meanwhile, in the Andersons Pies-sponsored men's event, the Paritutu trio of Don Christensen, Hamish Kape and Darren Goodin made it back-to-back victories in a resounding fashion at Tower.

The side beat clubmates Daryl Read, Aidan Zittersteijn and Adam Collins 20-3 in the final that lasted just 13 of the allotted 21 ends.

Christensen now has 13 Taranaki titles, Kape has raced through to eight, while Goodin joins Craig De Faria on a record 27. They were completely dominated in the final.

They jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three ends. After 10 ends that had become 18-2, with Collins' side unable to replicate a dynamic semifinal performance in the final.

In those matches, everything Collins' side did turned to gold when they annihilated West End's Bruce Lilley, Dennis Osborne and De Faria 26-5. Goodin, after leading 11-10, beat clubmates Trevor Johns, Kevin Gledhill and John Zittersteijn 19-12.