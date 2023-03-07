Government attention couldn't put New Plymouth woman off prickly 70-year hobby

New Plymouth woman Ngaire Ward is the founding member, former president and patron of the New Plymouth Cactus and Succulent Society, founded in 1953.

It’s generally accepted the New Plymouth Cactus and Succulent Society is not a hotbed of subversives but for years its first president Ngaire Ward received annual visits from government inspectors to check she wasn’t cultivating hallucinogenics.

“Because she had a cactus that had some drug use component,” her son Geoffrey Ward said.

“And she had to be checked she wasn’t using it herself.”

These visits didn’t worry Ngaire, who was honoured on Sunday for her 70 years in the society.

The founding member of the New Plymouth branch of the national society was happy to let the inspectors in, giving them free rein to poke around her greenhouse to check on the offending plant.

“I said, ‘have you found it’, and they said ‘Oh yes, we will give you a licence for that’, and you know it was just some common old cactus plant. They had no idea what they were looking for.”

Now in her 90s Ngaire has stopped enjoying a joke at the expense of hapless government officials and no longer cultivates cactus or succulents.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ward is a life member of the New Plymouth Cactus and Succulent Society.

But she remains a keen member of the club, who celebrated her admirable milestone with lamingtons, slices and cups of tea.

Ngaire’s long affair with the plants was borne out of her husband’s penchant for smoking.

“If you can spend that on cigarettes I said I am going to spend the same on something else,” she said.

Armed with a catalogue of seeds available by post from the USA, she got to work ordering then cultivating the plants.

With no speciality pots available in the 1950s she used baked bean tins or old power meter boards, later learning to make her own pots out of concrete.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ngaire patiently accepted that her children Lindsay, Geoffrey and Ruth Ward had a few memories of her cactus and succulent hobby that she didn’t necessarily agree with.

Pots weren’t the only thing in short supply. Neither was there the ideal soil cactus and succulents needed to thrive, but she sorted that out herself as well.

“Arriving home sometimes there was often this horrible smell in the kitchen with mum baking soil in the oven for the cactus,” son Lindsay Ward said.

Decades on he still remembers the “terrible” combination of compost and eggshell and rotting vegetables.

“I guess we were all worried that our dinner would be cooked in the same oven,” daughter Ruth Ward explained.

Just as with the government inspectors, Ngaire wasn’t bothered by the complaints, giving her children the time-honoured parental eye roll.

“It gave me something to do,” she said.

Ngaire was made a life member of the New Plymouth society in 2007 and remains its patron.