Taranaki FM Trust welcomes new trustees with wide range of skills

Taranaki FM Trust is welcoming three new trustees.

The Taranaki FM Trust has welcomed long-time volunteer Allan Day, event organiser Sharina Parsottam and lawyer Crichton Parker as new trustees.

Trust chairperson Mark Dickie said they would bring a fresh perspective to the station.

Day spent 10 years hosting ‘The Voices Show’ and has been the drive host for the past eight years, as well as previously working as principal at Spotswood Primary School.

Parsottam had experience at the station in her last year of high school in 2005.

Since then, she had studied live sound and music event management in Auckland before returning home to work for the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust and getting a role in New Plymouth District Council’s events team.

Parker is a partner of Parker Marriner lawyers and will be heading the property and trusts team.