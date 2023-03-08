Emergency services called to a car that rolled in New Plymouth

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hurford Rd in New Plymouth on Tuesday night.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in New Plymouth on Tuesday night.

A car rolled on to its side in Hurford Rd at 8.30pm.

A police media spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries or road blockages.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews had also responded, but were only required to assist at the scene.