'No shellfish gathering' as Taranaki Wastewater plant undergoes maintainence

Temporary signage warning of the potential health risks during maintenance work at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant will be added to Fitzroy Beach, above, and the Te Henui River mouth.

Warning signs are being erected at Taranaki waterways to deter shellfish gatherers ahead of maintenance work at a waste water treatment plant.

The New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant is scheduled to undergo maintenance this month, temporarily taking out of service one of the plant’s two bioreactor basins.

New Plymouth District Council released a notice on Thursday stating signage would be “erected” at two waterways in the community as treated wastewater will be released into the Tasman Sea. This is provided for by a special condition of the plant’s resource consent granted by Taranaki Regional Council.

Even though some of the plant’s effluent could bypass one of the two bioreactor basins if influent loads were higher than the capacity of the in service bioreactor basin, the council said, there would still be “no raw sewage discharge into the Tasman Sea”.

If the bypass occurred there would no additional risk to consumption of fish, the potential health warnings due to this event only being related to the consumption of raw shellfish.

Temporary signage warning of the potential health risks will be added to Fitzroy Beach and the Te Henui River mouth.

The permanent ‘No Shellfish Gathering” signs at the Waiwhakaiho River mouth and Bell Block Beach will remain unchanged until ongoing testing provides enough information to lift the warning.

The maintenance work at the plant has occurred six times in the past with no adverse effects; twice during the major upgrades in 2013, once in 2015, again in 2019, 2020 and 2022, the council said.

The work was scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 19 and could last up to 14 days.