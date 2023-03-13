Much ado about the Bard as Stratford celebrates Shakespearean links

Gloria Webby, Jo Stallard and Suzanne Blackwell are looking forward to 16 days of Shakespearean antics in April.

Stratford's Shakespeare aficionados will be donning Elizabethan garb for a big festival in April to prove to the community the bard is anything but boring.

“People get the idea that Shakespeare is this horrible stuff you read at school, no fun at all – we want to make him accessible,” organiser Jo Stallard from the Stratford Shakespeare Trust said.

The Stratford Shakespeare Festival from March 31 to April 15 includes a rogaine, a quiz, drive-in movies and a range of performances, culminating with Baldrick’s Big Day Out, a community fun day at Te Kapua Park (the town’s racecourse) that will see medieval battles, knights and horses, market stalls, a beer festival and other entertainment.

Stallard said the trust wanted to make the most of Stratford’s Shakespearean links – the Central Taranaki town is the only one in the world to have Shakespearean-themed names on all of its streets.

“This is what we have as a point of difference, why aren't we using it? Ultimately we’d like to see the Globe Theatre here, and I’d like to see more performances come, make the town known for the wonderful historical reference we have here.

“It’s good for the retailers, it helps boost the local economy and the town, and like all rural towns, we need something that makes us stand out.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Suzanne Blackwell, Jo Stallard and Gloria Webby walk the streets of Stratford which all have Shakespearean-themed names.

The last festival the group held was a smaller event in Stratford's Prospero Place in 2021.

A larger event was originally planned for 2022, but Covid restrictions prevented it from happening, she said.

“Hopefully this year will be the beginning of a whole series of festivals coming up. We have tried to make everything free or a small cost.”

The festival starts on March 31 with a quiz at the TET to raise money for schools, and the first of three theatre workshops.

Other events include a skittles teams tournament over two Thursdays, karaoke and costume sessions, a photo competition, drive-in movies, a pyjama party, and a Shakespearean-themed rogaine around Stratford’s streets.

Theatre performances include the Taranaki round of the University of Otago Sheilah Winn National Shakespeare Festival for secondary school students on April 4.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The trio reckon Elizabethan clothing is ideal for Stratford's climate.

There are two one-man shows by Michael Hurst, No Holds Bard, with four of Shakespeare's greatest creations (a foul-mouthed Macbeth, a confused Hamlet, a know-it-all Othello, and a really hungry King Lear) on April 1, while on April 2 is a modern take on Apuleius' first century novel, The Golden Ass, where a young man performs an act of magic on himself and accidentally transforms into a donkey.

Also on April 2 is The Merry Wives of Windsor by Katie Boyle.

From April 4-6, Hāwera Repertory is presenting Shakespeare's Women, a “play” consisting of 14 short excerpts from the Bard’s plays featuring women.

Travelling Shakespearean troupe The Barden Party will perform at Hollard Gardens, Te Popo and Stratford’s King Edward Park on April 7, 8 and 9, with entry by koha or canned goods.