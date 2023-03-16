Taranaki trio Turkey the Bird taking off on NZ tour

Musician Andre Manella has taken flight as part of Taranaki band Turkey the Bird.

A Taranaki band whose name was inspired by an Alaskan outfit most people haven't heard of is finding success nonetheless.

Turkey the Bird is a folk trio comprised of Andre Manella who is Swiss, Irishman Adrian Whelan and Taranaki-raised Sol Bear Coulton on banjo, who is the token Kiwi.

The New Plymouth-based band got started about three years go, just ahead of the Covid pandemic, Manella said.

They wanted a unique name.

READ MORE:

* Band funding album release with music-filled aerobics, cocktail-making and cooking lessons

* Special Waikato location opens up hand hewn barn doors to live music

* Americana band built on love of good music, home-cooked food, and Italian wine



“We thought, birds are quirky, we want to find the bird that represents us. There’s a band called, Portugal. The Man – wouldn't it be funny if we were Turkey the Bird?

“They're very quirky animals, we thought that kind of suits us, and what we do.”

The funny part of the story is that not many people had heard of the Alaskan rock band, Portugal. The Man, he said.

But Turkey the Bird has flourished.

They’ve put out two albums and are working on a third (they record their own music and make their own videos).

And they’ve also toured New Zealand twice, and are about to embark on a third tour, kicking off on March 24 at the Hāwera Repertory Society’s theatre with fiddler Krissy Jackson, then playing gigs in Whanganui and Marton.

Supplied/Stuff Turkey the Bird is Adrian Whelan, Andre Manella and Sol Bear Coulton.

Over the next few months, they’ll play theatres and smaller venues around the North Island and part of the South Island.

They’re all singer songwriters and everyone contributes to the music, which aims to be cheerful, Manella said.

“We don't take ourselves too seriously, our songs are about love and life, some are kind of humorous, we don't sing about our dead grandmothers, it's all light, happy and entertaining.”

They enjoy “interesting collaborations” and last year the trio, with two guitars and a banjo, played two concerts with the Hāwera Brass Band.

“They were such a cool bunch, aged from around 15 to early 80s,

Manella said he doesn’t have a favourite style of music.

He juggles his life around four bands he plays in. The others are Sonic Delusion, which plays funky Indie pop, Banana Mundo, an 11-piece collective of musicians from around the world, and techno-jazz duo Ed Pool.

As well, he organises music events including the Taranaki Singer Songwriters get-togethers, and pop up house concerts.

“I do a gazillion things. I like a lot of different music, but I didn’t want to be stuck with just one,” he said.

“You just wear your different hats.”

Longer term, Turkey the Bird may take flight to play in Europe.

“We already have a bit of a following in Ireland, where Adrian is from, they want us to go there, although that’s probably a few years away.”