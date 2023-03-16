Review: The powerful story of a tragedy cleverly revealed

The Revlon Girl, TET Cue Theatre, Inglewood, March 15-23, reviewed by Jo Hills

In the world of acting “timing" is really important. However, in Inglewood Cue Theatre's current production The Revlon Girl, timing has taken on even greater significance.

Months ago, directors Michelle Chainey and Sharren Read opted to present this play about the 1966 Welsh mining tragedy in the village of Aberfan.

They had no idea then that the play's season would coincide with New Zealand struggling with the aftermath of its own recent, devastating disaster from flood and cyclone damage.

So, for some, The Revlon Girl, written by Neil Anthony Docking, will be raw, emotional, personal and very close to home. However, it is such a powerful story that I suspect it will touch the hearts of every single person in an audience.

At 9.13am on October 21, 1966 thousands of tonnes of coal slurry slid down a Welsh mountainside engulfing houses and a school in the village of Aberfan, resulting in 116 children and 28 adults being killed.

As the show begins we watch a digital version of the event with the haunting background noises of children laughing and a school bell ringing.

The harrowing tragedy is cleverly revealed bit by bit through the despair and heartache felt by four mothers of those children.

While the Aberfan event is true the characters in this play are fictional but seem very real. The impact of such a tragedy becomes heart wrenchingly obvious through their stories.

Each woman responds in different ways to the grief they (and their men folk) endure. They try to put on brave faces - even to the point of having the Revlon makeup lady come to the village to do a makeup demonstration.

Deep down though they know that no matter how much paint they put on their faces they will still be the same underneath.

The most surprising thing in this retelling of such a catastrophic experience is that the script has plenty of comedy interspersed amidst the sorrow, anger and hurt. So, does it seem wrong to laugh at disaster?

Not at all. In fact comedy is one of the many ways the four very different women try to cope.

Be warned - you will leave this one and a half hour performance having laughed and cried. You will have learnt a lot about this historical event.

You will most definitely have empathised with the women and most importantly you will hopefully never forget them.

Maddy Klever, Kaila LeMaitre, Shae Trownson. Suzy Adair and Kijiana Pene (along with the voice of Nicola Knight) have been cast to perfection. What a team they make. Each brings out the specific traits and stories of their individual character so well.

They all have the audience hanging on to their every word and mannerism. Every one of them gives an award winning performance. Even the off stage voice of Nicola Knight rings with authenticity. Well done girls.

The performers are of course helped by the 1960s wardrobe, makeup and hairstyles, plus the effective lighting and sound crew. The setting of a village hall is so simple but marvellously effective, with its leak and all.

This is a must-see play and as the first of our local theatrical productions for 2023 it has set the bar high. Don't miss it.