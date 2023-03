The crash occurred at the intersection of Princess St and Main North Rd, State Highway 3. (file photo)

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Waitara.

A police media spokesperson said a report of the crash had been received about 10:20am.

Two cars had collided at the intersection of Princess St and Main North Rd, State Highway 3, in Waitara, they said.

The spokesperson said no injuries had been reported at this stage, though Hato Hone St John paramedics are also at the scene.