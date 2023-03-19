One in serious condition as vehicle rolls in two-car crash at problem intersection in North Taranaki

Two cars collided at the intersection, with one ending up on its side.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Waitara, with two others suffering minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of Princess St and Main North Rd, State Highway 3, about 10:20am.

One car ended up on its side and a light pole was damaged in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene, while one patient in a serious condition was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The construction of the Princess St roundabout and pedestrian and cyclist underpass in Waitara is scheduled is expected to be finished by late 2024.

The work is part of the $82 million programme to improve safety on SH3 between Bell Block and Waitara where 15 people have died over the past decade.

The Princess St roundabout is the first of four roundabouts to be built as part of the project, which also includes median barrier and other safety improvements.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood at the site with other officials last year. (file photo)

Traffic management will be staged during construction of the roundabout and underpass to minimise disruption to residents and people using the road.

From March 21 to 24, the project team will also be undertaking investigation works to decide the design of the Waitara Rd roundabout.

Shoulder closures, temporary speed limit and Stop/Go traffic control may be in place while these works are carried out.

For approximately two weeks from March 27, the intersection of Princess St and SH3 will be controlled by four sets of traffic lights, so crews can undertake tree clearing works.

People travelling through the area should allow an extra 15 minutes for their journeys. The wait times at the intersection will be closely monitored to ensure they do not exceed these times, Waka Kotahi said.

Crews will work Monday to Friday between the hours of 7am and 5.30pm. Night works may be carried out from time to time if required. Waka Kotahi will notify residents and road users ahead of any night works taking place.