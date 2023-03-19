One in serious condition as vehicle rolls in two-car crash in North Taranaki

Two cars collided at the intersection, with one ending up on its side.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Waitara, with two others suffering minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of Princess St and Main North Rd, State Highway 3, about 10:20am.

One car ended up on its side and a light pole was damaged in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene, while one patient in a serious condition was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.