Police urge public to come forward following drive by shooting in New Plymouth

Taranaki police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth early Sunday morning.

“It is believed at least two shots were fired at the address and a vehicle in the driveway,” Detective Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured despite people being home at the time.”

Bennett said police were making “good progress” with their investigation, but appealed for sightings of a two-door yellow Audi TT between 2.30am and 4am in the New Plymouth, Bell Block or Waitara areas.

“We are also asking for any residents in the Bell Block area around Penrod Drive, Wills Rd and Mangati Rd who have heard or seen the shooting and, importantly, anyone with private CCTV to contact Police urgently,” he said

Police do not believe it was “a random incident nor do we believe this is gang related”.

“We want to assure the public we are treating this matter extremely seriously,” Bennett said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police by ringing 105 or visiting the local station quoting file number 230319/1164.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.