Road reopened following single-car crash in Taranaki

A single-vehicle crash in New Plymouth left a powerline down and a road blocked around 6.50am on Tuesday.

A road has partially reopened in Taranaki following an early morning crash that downed a powerline and left one person injured.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Everett and Bristol roads, near Inglewood, around 6.50am on Tuesday.

A car had rolled and hit a powerline, leaving one person with minor injuries and the road blocked.

A police media spokesperson said the road was blocked on Bristol Rd east of Everett Rd while emergency services responded but has since partially reopened.

Police are no longer on scene and have transported the patient home.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews had been called to the crash for scene protection.