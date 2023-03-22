No smoking idea for South Taranaki stubbed out

Smoking and vaping in public places like parks can’t be banned by local councils.

A South Taranaki District Councillor frustrated by legalities that prevent a ban on smoking in the district’s outdoor spaces has described the law as “an ass”.

Like most councils around New Zealand, South Taranaki’s has a policy encouraging people not to smoke or vape in its parks and other outside public settings.

But when reviewing their policy in November, the council’s policy and strategy committee asked officers to find out if they could ban smoking and vaping in parks and other public outdoor places.

No council in New Zealand currently had a smoke-free bylaw or an enforceable policy for outside spaces.

READ MORE:

* The dairy doing things differently: No cigarettes, no vapes - no ramraids

* Mum concerned about 'dangerous' smoking at Hamilton playground with no smokefree signs

* Not a single fine handed out so far for smoking with kids in cars



At Monday’s committee meeting, councillors heard a ban was not a practical move.

“We are confident it would take considerable expense to council to enforce, and it is somewhat dubious if that policy would fit within the Bill of Rights Act,” corporate services group manager Marianne Archibald said.

A smoke-free bylaw or policy with punitive provisions may be contrary to the act because smoking was not illegal, and a legal challenge would likely succeed. Enforcement staff would be required at a likely cost of $100,000, more signs would be needed and more vandalism likely, and the recoup of costs through infringement fines would be limited, she said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff South Taranaki District Councillor Mark Bellringer voted against having the word "encourage" in the council's smokefree policy (file photo).

Councillor Mark Bellringer asked if the council could define parks and other areas as workplaces, where smoking could be banned.

“They are workplaces for some,” he said.

“The Smoke-free Environments Act has a very strict and limited definition of workplaces,” corporate planner Gordon Campbell said.

“The law is an ass,” Bellringer replied.

“It’s effectively a slap on the hand with a wet bus ticket,” councillor Celine Filbee added. “There has to be an argument for just ditching this policy. We could just put up signs.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Celine Filbee described the Smoke-free Environments Act as working like "a slap on the hand with a wet bus ticket". (file photo).

Councillor Diana Reid demurred. It was about education, she said, and the policy reminded the community the council cared about health and wellbeing.

“We know that they have no teeth, but a sign doesn't go amiss reminding people there are kids around, and it's not a good look to smoke or vape, or chuck your cigarette butts on the ground,” she said.

Councillor Steffy Mackay, who is a smoker, said she did not agree with discriminating against people who wanted to use public spaces.

“I like this policy, it’s saying we’re interested, we are encouraging, but we are not the police and don't want to go down the track of high cost.”

Bellringer said he wanted to see a stronger word than “encourage” used in the policy.

“’Encourage’ is such a lame word,” Filbee agreed.

“I can see we have no possibility of requiring people not to smoke, so ‘encourage’ is the best we have got, event though I agree it's pretty lame,” councillor Andy Beccard said.

The reviewed policy was passed by a vote, with Filbee and Bellringer voting against it. It will need to be ratified by the full council at a future meeting.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said Government legislation is needed to support the goal of Smokefree 2025.

Mayor Phil Nixon said government legislation was needed to achieve the goal of having fewer than 5% of people smoking by 2025.

Meanwhile, the New Plymouth District Council’s strategy and operations committee reviewed their district's Smokefree Parks and Outdoor Areas policy on Tuesday, and recommended adding vaping to it.

The policy is also not enforceable but the committee did not raise this as an issue.

Stratford District Council also has a non-enforceable policy encouraging people not to smoke or vape in its outdoor spaces.