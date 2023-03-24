What's on in Taranaki this week: March 24 - April 1

A list of some things happening in Taranaki over the next week:

Turkey The Bird feat Krissy Jackson, Hāwera Repertory House, Friday, March 24, 8pm.

Turkey The Bird are joined by special guest Krissy Jackson (fiddle) for our very first show at the Hāwera Repertory House in Hawera. New Zealand's folk trio "Turkey The Bird" will remind you of the famous Margarita cocktail infused with a hint of "Simon & Garfunkel", 2 ounces of "Mumford and Sons", a splash of banjo and served on ice on a sunny day. Presale tickets are $25 from eventfinda.co.nz or $30 on the door.

Taranaki Jazz Club, Evan Silva & Silva Service quintet, New Plymouth Club, Gill St, Sunday, March 26.

Doors open at 3.45pm for a 4.30pm start, Entry General $40, NP Club members $25, Jazz Club members $20, Students $10

Banana Mundo, Mike's Brewery Bistro New Plymouth, Saturday, April 1, 8.30pm.

Banana Mundo is a collective of musicians from around the world bringing together an infectious, worldly, multilingual mix of upbeat funk inspired Latin and Afrobeat tunes. Hailing from New Plymouth, officially the sunniest place in New Zealand, Banana Mundo will bring the sunshine to the stage with their irresistible, contagious, dance-able concoction of salsa, cumbia and Banana.

If you have an event you would like to be included please email details as per the format used above to taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz, subject line: What’s On. Leaflets, fliers or unformatted listings will not be included. Deadline Wednesday 12 noon.