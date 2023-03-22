BOOK REVIEW: Stratford writer's richly textured novel

BOOK REVIEW: Dante Fog is undoubtedly one of the best New Zealand novels I have read.

However, the book was not easy to review because of its depth and range, not only of the narrative, but also because the philosophical ideas, themes and perspectives as regards to so many things, including art; it is no surprise to learn that Stuart studied art history at university, as well as English literature.

In many ways I am reminded of Ronald Hugh Morrieson’s brilliant novels, in that, no matter how many times Dante Fog is read, there is a plethora of nuggets of wisdom and information to be gained. Here’s a small selection of gems: “The loudest cry is the one unheard,” (page 56), “Whatever you run away from will still be there when you get back,” (page 183), and “… some of us are incomplete because we live other people’s expectations of us,” (page 180).

The writing is also reminiscent of Katherine Mansfield’s work, as the writing is very highly descriptive, with startling imagery, especially when dealing with the strong characters in the novel such as The Greek (Ioustos Michelakakis), a father-figure, as well as the compelling women Lyka and Bronagh.

Like Janet Frame’s first novel Owls Do Cry (1957), there is an autobiographical flavour to this novel, relating to Stuart’s formative years.

The novel can be aptly described as biographical fiction. For example, the father figure Charles, whom Angus/Dante does not really know is, in some ways similar to Stuart’s father, who sadly was drowned in a boating accident while Stuart was still a child.

The story is set in both Stratford (Taranaki) and London with a fairly conventional young artist (Angus) heading to London to continue his artistic journey, but under different terms – and under another more challenging name or alter ego – “Dante” and accompanying it (hopefully) a more daring personality.

“Angus explained the Italian heritage of Dante; that it came from Dante Alighieri (1265-1321), the Italian poet famous for the Commedia. He confessed he’d always liked allegories, particularly those that journeyed through Hell and Purgatory and arrived in Paradise …”(pages 62-63).

And why the name change? “Angus created my art, but Dante is the subject. He’s the child, the paint, texture, composition, light, colour shade. There’s no greater commitment to painting than to become the painting, and I am my painting … I am Dante,” (page 63).

The less exciting “Angus” has emotional baggage, which the name change is an attempt to offload; best hinted at as the unlived lives of his parents, which has been described as a child’s greatest burden. ‘There’s no psychological force on a child’s upbringing than the unlived lives of their parents.’ (page 150).

There is an intriguing forensic mystery, which is introduced at the beginning of the novel and tantalisingly revisited at various times, which keeps the pages flicking over.

I highly commend this richly textured novel, which was a challenging read, due to its complexity, but well worth the effort as it is first class.

Dante Fog, Austin Macauley Publishers, London, 2020, $44.99, available now.

Rolland McKellar is the author of Ronald Hugh Morrieson biography “A Towering Talent”.