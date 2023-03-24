Taranaki's Gatekeepers hard out Moments to be released

Jeremy Donoghue, Matt Pipe, Jack May and Sean Phillips make up Gatekeepers, a New Plymouth band.

Four Taranaki musicians who got together to play the music they enjoyed as teenagers have just released their first album.

Jeremy Donoghue, Matt Pipe, Jack May and Sean Phillips formed Gatekeepers in 2020, and were delighted to find a following for their post hardcore punk sound in a younger generation.

“We have the pretty singing and catchy melodies, but we all like heavy music, so we sneak it in every now and again,” Donoghue said.

“The idea of Gatekeepers was for us to enjoy it, let's write music that we like and put it out there. Our big break was opening for Devilskin and Kora in 2021 in Hamilton, it was our first ever gig as a band.”

The four men all played in bands when they were at high school, then everyone left to do their own thing for a few years.

“We’re all in our 30s now, and have serious jobs and lives and families to look after, this is really an expensive hobby.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jeremy Donoghue in action with Gatekeepers at a recent gig at the Treehouse in New Plymouth.

“This is our second life. It’s almost breaking even, we all put a bit in each week.”

They have just released their debut album, Moments, and are playing at a launch party on March 25 with Infinity Ritual and Carbis Bay to celebrate.

Managing and promoting the band, arranging gigs and getting merchandise printed is a team effort, with all four contributing to new songs.

They’ve called in professional help for videography, production, engineering and mastering on the album, and are grateful for the support they have found in the region’s music scene.

One fundraiser to cover the costs of the album saw them spend three months last year rehearsing 23 covers for an Emo dress-up Halloween party gig, which turned out to be a wildly successful night.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sean Phillips on guitar during a Gatekeepers gig.

“The support for our first album has blown our minds,” May said.

“Like any art, when you’re creating it, you’re really critical, it's not until you get to hear it through the listeners’ ears and response, you can listen to it as a song.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The band members all share songwriting and some of the vocals.

“We’ll have to raise the bar a bit for album 2, we are still finding our sounds, we’re a real mixing pot of styles, that emo, post pop, punk, there’s sure to be a resonance with the music we liked when we were 15.”