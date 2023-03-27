Art imitates life for cast members of New Plymouth Repertory production

Real life artist Jordan Barnes plays Vincent Van Gogh in New Plymouth Repertory’s latest production Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear.

Two actors in New Plymouth Repertory’s latest production have found that art really does imitate life with both men cast as characters whose profession matches their own.

After weeks of rehearsals “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear” takes to the stage on Tuesday night and runs until April 8.

The production features historical characters stepping into the fictional world of Sherlock Holmes.

Holmes’ assistant Dr Watson is played by real life doctor Chris Morrison.

“As soon as I read his part I realised it would really suit me. It's a big step-up, taking a major role, and I am really enjoying bringing colour to the role,” Morrison said in a media release.

Joining him on stage is real life New Plymouth artist Jordan Barnes who is well known for his lifelike drawings and artworks. In this production he plays post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh.

"When I heard about the story - the role was a dream come true. Van Gogh is one of my favourite artists, and it’s been super fun portraying his mood swings," he said.

Van Gogh’s “diabolical” love interest Marie Chartier is played by Rhiannon McGrane who has a long held passion for the Sherlock Holmes stories.

“Which is one of the reasons I was excited about the play. It's a modern take on Sherlock Holmes, but set in the original timeline, making it unique and striking.

“I am enjoying the challenge of portraying this beautiful villain who manipulates men,” she said.

In the second half of the play, Kate Hansen treads the boards as Oscar Wilde, who proves pivotal in helping Holmes get to the bottom of Chartier’s machinations.

"This is a great role for me as in real life I am not a flamboyant, talkative person. I am loving the exquisite detail of the set and costuming" said Hansen.

The production includes four people making their Repertory debut.

“All of them have brought their A game. I couldn't be prouder of them," said director John Lawson. "It's hard to fathom they are fairly new to theatre.”

New Plymouth District councillor, and theatre regular, Bryan Vickery plays Sherlock Holmes.

“Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear”, New Plymouth Repertory Society, Broadmore St, March 28 to April 8, at 7.30pm.

Tickets online now through www.trybooking.co.nz