Awards recognise top performers in Taranaki dairy industry

Trainee of the year Jacinta Kete, Hayden and Bridget Goble (Taranaki Share Farmers of the Year) and dairy manager of the year Blake Cameron won the top awards at the 2023 Taranaki Dairy Industry Awards in Hāwera on Saturday.

Milking and medicine combine well for a couple who have won the 2023 Taranaki Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmers of the Year.

Hayden and Bridget Goble of Tataraimaka won the top prize at the annual awards dinner in Hāwera on Saturday.

Hayden graduated from Telford in 2005 with a Diploma in Agriculture and enjoys the combination of running a business whilst securing his family’s future.

Bridget is a doctor, who specialises in emergency medicine.

Together, they are equity partners together with Bridget Mooney, Kevin Goble and Diane Goble, on their 200ha, 565-cow New Plymouth property. They won $8000 in prizes and five merit awards.

The Gobles cite combining their busy careers as a challenge, alongside a challenging employment environment over the last three seasons and recent inflation in farm working expenses and interest rates.

Supplied/Stuff Hayden and Bridget Goble of Tataraimaka juggle two challenging careers – farming and medicine.

“The dairy industry has many challenges ahead and needs to be adaptable to thrive,” Hayden said.

They are proud to be in a strong financial position to achieve their goal of full farm ownership.

“We’d like to develop a business with sustainability, to allow opportunity for future generations – either our children or staff,” Bridget said.

Last year’s third place getter, Blake Cameron, was named this year’s Taranaki Dairy Manager of the Year, and Jacinta Kete, who was runner-up last year, won dairy trainee of the year.

The awards field day will be hosted by the Gobles at 21 Upper Timaru Road, Tataraimaka, from 10am on April 18, where they will speak, along with Cameron and Kete.

Runner-up in the share farmer category was awarded to Jack Roper who is contract milking for his parents, 2019 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award winners Damian and Jane Roper, of Patea.

Third place getter in the share farmer category was awarded to Gabriel Churi.

Elly Van der Laan was runner-up in the dairy manager category, and Ruth Connolly was third placed.

Farm assistant Miriam Lauridsen placed second in the dairy trainee category, and Hollie Wick was third.