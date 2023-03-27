Mayoral cyclone relief fund reaches $38k

Taranaki Emergency Management group manager Todd Velvin says the response to the fund has been reassuring.

The Taranaki Mayoral Relief Fund for communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nearly $38,000.

“It has been very reassuring seeing the number of people who have reached out to help communities that have been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Taranaki Emergency Management group manager Todd Velvin said.

“It is clear that there is a long and hard recovery ahead, and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this fund.”

All donations are to be distributed to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti communities to help their recovery efforts.

The relief fund was set up by Taranaki Emergency Management to collect monetary donations for cyclone affected areas while they still grappled with the first impacts of the disaster.

Taranaki Mayoral Forum chair and Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke said the cyclone had been a stark reminder of what was possible in a natural disaster and the importance of being prepared for any emergency.

“If Taranaki were in their shoes, I know we’d be extremely thankful for the outside support, so please know that your donations are doing good, and we can’t thank you enough for contributing to the recovery efforts.”

Velvin said contributions to the mayoral relief fund were still being accepted.