Fire and Emergency have been called to a house fire in South Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency is responding to a house fire in South Taranaki.

FENZ shift manager Alison Munn said firefighters were called to the house fire at a single-dwelling in Waverley around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Three fire trucks from Waverley, Patea and Hawera are at the address and a fire investigator is on scene.

Firefighters remained at the address shortly before 1pm.

READ MORE:

* FENZ called to a house fire in South Taranaki

* Firefighters called to two-storey house fire in Gore

* Person seriously injured in Stratford house fire



“They have not told us how big the fire is, it’s just a single stand-alone dwelling out in the rural area,” Munn said.

“There has been no update from the scene on the state of the house or the extent of the damage.”

More to come