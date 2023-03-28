Weet-Bix TRYathlon back on Taranaki soil after two years of cancellations

The Taranaki Weet-Bix TRYathlon is back after two years of cancellations. (File photo)

After two years of cancellations, the Taranaki Weet-Bix TRYathlon is back, an event where half a million tamariki have a go at swimming, biking and running.

The event in New Plymouth had been previously cancelled due to Covid, but this year is back in full swing to encourage kids to have a go.

The challenge is open for children aged 5 to 15 and could be completed in teams or individually.

Twelve TRY-athlon events were planned for 11 regions, with 1500 tamariki expected at the New Plymouth event on March 30.

Entries are open and more information can be found on the Weet-Bix TRYathlon website.