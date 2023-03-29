Mystery, intrigue, crime and a fantastic impression of reality

The cast of New Plymouth Repertory's Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear. Back, Kate Hansen as Oscar Wilde, Bryan Vickery as Sherlock Holmes, Jordan Barnes as Vincent Van Gogh, Chris Morrison as Dr Watson. Front, April Krijger as Irene Adler and Rhiannon McGrane as Marie Chartier.

REVIEW: You need to keep your wits about you as you watch New Plymouth Repertory's current show Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear.

While revealing the private life of Holmes and Dr Watson, it is full of crime, mystery and intrigue waiting to be solved.

It requires some “elementary deduction” from you to not only solve the mystery, but also work out what is fact and what is fiction in this narrative.

However, it is also very easy to become distracted from the task by the absolutely stunning set, props and vibrant costumes.

I had been told before the curtain went up that this show is a “feast for the eyes”. That is an understatement. In reality, it is an absolute treat. Attention to detail is magnificent.

You could watch this production many times over and keep discovering more and more things amidst the decor of Holmes' sitting room and enjoy seeing the costumes many times over.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear is set in Victorian times. It tells a story of the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr Watson, plus the yet to become famous historical artist Vincent Van Gogh and poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.

Add in Sherlock Holmes' lover plus the daughter of Moriarty (Sherlock Holmes' arch enemy) and you have quite an assortment of characters.

The tricky bit is working out what to believe as the storyline unravels. This interpretation may not be Holmes, Van Gogh or Wilde as you thought you knew them.

Written by American playwright David MacGregor this production is the play's New Zealand premiere. Four of the cast are also making their New Plymouth Repertory debut. Some of these newbies really steal the show.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jordan Barnes, an artist, plays Vincent Van Gogh, another artist.

Jordan Barnes, an actual artist himself, is wonderful as the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Here's hoping he can be persuaded to put his paint brushes down and tread the boards a lot more. His easy, natural talent is obvious.

I was sceptical when I saw that a woman was going to play Oscar Wilde, but Kate Hansen is definitely the best person for the part.

As she confidently and flamboyantly reminds us of Wilde's sexual orientation you quickly realise this is clever casting indeed.

Although Chris Morrison as Dr Watson seemed a little uneasy at the start of the show, you quickly forgive him any hesitancy as he is dressed to perfection, complete with a magnificent moustache.

He quickly grew in confidence as the play proceeded and became very likeable indeed.

Rhiannon McGrane blazes onto the stage with talent aplenty and a wonderful French accent. It is riveting to watch her as Moriarty's daughter.

McGrane proves to be a very competent sword fighter along with seasoned actress April Krijger. Not even a bent sword can stop their very believable duel with its thrusts, parries and lunges.

If only Krijger's American accent could be as spot on as McGrane's French one. Although Krijger is amazing with her Cockney lingo her American accent comes and goes.

In her own words from the script it sounds more like a sinus infection.

Fortunately she embraces all the flirting and co-deduction required as Holmes' lover to give a commanding portrayal of both Irene Adler and the housekeeper Mrs Hudson.

The playwright certainly uses her character as a message for feminism.

Bryan Vickery plays Holmes. At times he came across as a little distant and aloof. I felt much more comfortable with his character once he was out of his night attire and fully dressed in the second half.

It was as if Vickery then relaxed into his role as the mastermind detective who quickly shows us that all is not always as it seems.

There are all sorts of messages interspersed throughout the script about topics like art, reality, writing, feminism and crime. It is certainly not a mere whodunit.

The opening night audience embraced it all with great enthusiasm. Even if it is not Holmes, Van Gogh or Wilde as you think you know them let this fictional version take you on a fantastic impression of reality.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear, New Plymouth Repertory Theatre March 28-April 8