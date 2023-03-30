All the tricks on display at Weet-Bix TRYathlon event in New Plymouth

Harry Hocken, 9, was pleased as punch with his medal for completing the Weet-Bix sponsored event.

Pre-rolled socks were Harry Hocken’s secret weapon at the Weet-Bix TRYathlon at New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Beach on Thursday morning.

”It was so I could get them on faster,” the 9-year-old Egmont Village boy said of that always difficult transition from the bare feet of the swim leg to the shoe-wearing requirement of the biking leg.

The advice came from his father Neil who, despite acknowledging a total lack of triathlon experience, was sure the pre-rolling gave his son the edge.

“That’s the hardest thing,” he said. “Pulling on socks over wet feet.”

The trick was one amongst thousands employed by at least 1500 kids at the event that saw them swim, bike and then run to individual sporting glory in the blazing sun of a picture perfect autumn morning.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There were plenty of nerves amongst the blue-capped boys before the swimming event.

The event, which began in 1992, was not held in 2021 or 2022 because of the Covid pandemic, making for an unusually high proportion of first timers at the often overwhelming event.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The young cyclists showed impressive speed, once they had found their bikes.

Casey Dagger, 10, had come in from Lepperton School for her first tryathlon, but she knew a thing or two about what it took to come out on top.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Casey Dagger, 10, Lepperton School had a winning grin.

Together with mum Jasmin she arrived early to get her bike in a good place for the transition and to ensure the tassels were clearly visible so she could easily find it among hundreds of others.

“I thought it was really fun, and it was a great challenge for my fitness,” Casey said, admitting she appreciated the downhill sections.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ishy Lashin, 8, had been putting in some hours on the treadmill in the lead-up to the big event.

Ishy Lashin, 8, of Mangorei School was itching to get going as soon as he arrived at Ngamotu Beach, having put in the hard yards on the treadmill at home for jogging and sprint training.

Mum Reem Johnston said her son loved being able to compete in the event.

“He’s had a couple of surgeries over the years and this is where he feels the proudest. It’s something they can achieve. It sets them up for success.”