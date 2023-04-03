The search for Taranaki's Top Shop begins

Taranaki Top Shop nominations have opened to find the best in business locally. Pictured above, 2021 supreme winner, Stratford ITM.

The search for the best businesses in Taranaki has begun, with nominations for the WITT Top Shop awards now being called for.

This year sees changes to some categories and also the inclusion of a new category – Service Person of the Year.

Other categories include Home and Furnishings, Lifestyle, Leisure and Health, Hair and Beauty, Speciality Store, Food and Beverage – both eat in and take out, Fashion, Footwear and Accessories, Accessibility and Service Person of the Year.

The top ten businesses nominated in each category will be mystery judged and all category winners, North, Central and South regional winners and the Supreme winner will be announced at the awards evening on June 17.

In store and online nominations at taranakitopshop.co.nz will be allowed until midday, May 1.

Anyone who makes a nomination will be put in the draw to win a $150 Marbles restaurant voucher from The Devon Hotel.