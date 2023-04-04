Police have set up a scene guard at Liquorland in Fitzroy following a burglary overnight.

Scene protection is in place at a Taranaki bottle store after a break in overnight.

Police were called to Liquorland in Fitzroy just before 2am on Tuesday following reports of a burglary, but no offenders were located.

Store owner Amie Ussher said police arrived within a minute of the call being made.

“The police have been amazing, they got here so quickly I can’t believe it.”

READ MORE:

* Scene protection in place at Taranaki liquor store following burglary

* Social media backlash for cultural appropriation sees New Zealand gin bottle label dropped

* Drew Carey breaks down crying remembering ex-fiancée Amie Harwick content



Ussher said from 1.58am a cordon was set up and police had been “on guard all night”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff People were seen at the store on Tuesday morning cleaning up the debris from the break-in.

By 8.30am on Tuesday, police were beginning to review CCTV footage and take statements from those in the area.

“There was a scene guard put in place, and now we’re just figuring out what’s been taken and who did this,” a police media spokesperson said.