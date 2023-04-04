Scene protection in place at Taranaki liquor store following burglary
Scene protection is in place at a Taranaki bottle store after a break in overnight.
Police were called to Liquorland in Fitzroy just before 2am on Tuesday following reports of a burglary, but no offenders were located.
Store owner Amie Ussher said police arrived within a minute of the call being made.
“The police have been amazing, they got here so quickly I can’t believe it.”
READ MORE:
* Scene protection in place at Taranaki liquor store following burglary
* Social media backlash for cultural appropriation sees New Zealand gin bottle label dropped
* Drew Carey breaks down crying remembering ex-fiancée Amie Harwick content
Ussher said from 1.58am a cordon was set up and police had been “on guard all night”.
By 8.30am on Tuesday, police were beginning to review CCTV footage and take statements from those in the area.
“There was a scene guard put in place, and now we’re just figuring out what’s been taken and who did this,” a police media spokesperson said.