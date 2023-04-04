Flames tear through Stratford home, investigator called

A fire investigator has been called to determine the cause of a blaze that tore through a Stratford home on Tuesday evening.

A home in Stratford has been engulfed in flames on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Brecon Rd, between Pembroke Rd and Ferdinand St, at 8.30pm, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

The home was well involved as crews from Stratford, Inglewood, Eltham and Toko arrived, but no one was in the home, she said.

A fire investigator was contacted to visit the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Lucas said.

Police were notified of the blaze while contractors conducted traffic control, a police spokesperson said.

Officers would be stationed at the site for scene protection overnight.