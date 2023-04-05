What's on in Taranaki this week: April 06 - 14

A list of some things happening in Taranaki over the next week:

Bell Block Market, Fred Tucker Hall, 9am to noon, Saturday, April 8

We have talented locals selling their crafts. A wide range of things from clothes, plants, baking, collectibles, sewing, folk art, tools and much more.

Fadeout, TSB Stadium, 5pm–11pm, Saturday, April 8

Faded Friends present FADEOUT 2023 back in New Plymouth this Easter Weekend! Come down from 5pm to see a huge lighting and sound experience with some of the biggest national and international electronic DJ’s. Buy tickets here: Fadeout 2023 tickets | TSB Stadium | Ticketek New Zealand

U3A New Plymouth, general meeting, Wednesday, April 12, 1:30pm, at Brooklands Church, Bideford St

Guest Speaker Angela Ferguson will talk about how the Covid pandemic affected the hospitality industry.

