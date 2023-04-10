Person in serious condition following car crash in Taranaki
A person has been extricated from a car and transported to hospital in serious condition after a crash in central Taranaki.
Emergency services were called to the crash on East Rd in Stratford just before 10am on Monday.
A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said crews responded to the crash with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Taranaki Base hospital in a serious condition.”
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Shannon Lucas said crews assisted with extricating one person from a vehicle.