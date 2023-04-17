Four students hoping to fly a face mask phoenix all the way to Boston

Juan Pablo Caceres Ramirez, Isaac Lamb, Matthew Connelly and Alfred Buffoni, all 15, of Francis Douglas Memorial College with their phoenix made of recycled face masks that secured them a spot at the Future Problem Solving Program International conference in June.

A sculpture made from dozens of used face masks has secured a group of New Plymouth high school students the chance to compete against the world’s best problem solvers in June.

The problem is, they need your help. The competition is in Boston and each of the Francis Douglas College pupils needs to raise several thousands dollars to get there and pay for food, conference fees and other activities.

“Can you put in a link to our Givealittle page,” asked Matthew Connelly, who had been tasked with solving the problem of media exposure for his teammates Juan Pablo Caceres Ramirez, Isaac Lamb and Alfred Buffoni, who between them have already solved other money raising problems like how to hold a quiz night, a sausage sizzle and a raffle.

Going by the name The Dynamic Da Vincis, the 15-year-olds are one of two future problem-solving teams from the school to secure a spot at the Boston conference.

The Da Vincis won the national community problem-solving section in 2022 with a sculpture of a phoenix made from used face masks.

Stuff Isaac Lamb and Matthew Connelly are hoping their Phoenix will take them all the way to Boston.

“It’s something everyone can relate to. Covid was bad and having all these masks is a big issue,” Alfred said.

“It was about creating something good from Covid. So that’s where the idea for the phoenix came from.”

As with so much in education, judges were not just keen on the finished product but how they got there – the working out.

Part of it was utilising the strengths of others, which is why they got marks for calling in New Plymouth artist and environmentalist Lorella Doherty for advice on how to use the masks, organising a facemask bin at Puke Ariki and running a design competition for the sculpture at their school.

Should the boys reach their target, they will fly to the Future Problem Solving International Conference in Boston in June.

There they will compete against and with hundreds of teams from all over the world. The programme is designed to teachcritical and creative thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making.