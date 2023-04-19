One person dead after two-car crash on State Highway 3 near Hāwera

A crash has closed SH3 just south of Normanby near Hāwera. (File photo)

One person has died in a fatal crash on State Highway 3 between Normanby and Hāwera in South Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH3/Waihi Rd, near Ohangai Rd, about 4.20pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

In a press release sent out late Tuesday night, police said one person died and the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

The road was blocked, and the serious crash unit was advised.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the crash at 4:12pm and responded with two ambulances.

Two other patients in a minor condition were treated at the scene.

On the Waka Kotahi journey planner website it said the section of Waihi Rd was closed at 4.29pm but reopened later in the evening.