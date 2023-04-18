Serious two-car crash closes State Highway 3 near Hāwera

A crash has closed SH3 just south of Normanby near Hāwera. (File photo)

The section of State Highway 3 between Normanby and Hāwera in South Taranaki has been closed due to a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH3/Waihi Rd, near Ohangai Rd, at about 4.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

The road was blocked and the serious crash unit had been advised, they said.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Waihi Road at 4:12pm and responded with two ambulances.

Two patients in a minor condition were treated at the scene.

On the Waka Kotahi journey planner website it said the section of Waihi Rd was closed at 4.29pm and would remain closed until further notice. The post was last updated at 5pm.

Further enquiries were referred to police.

