Tough start expected for Te Kapotai Tohu in first pro fight

A “rugged brawler” will give New Plymouth cruiserweight Te Kapotai Tohu his first taste of professional boxing next month.

Tom Heads of Christchurch is returning to the ring after a seven-year absence with a record which looks less impressive outside the ring than in it.

That’s because he has come up against quality opposition – the last being Nik Charalampous, one of the top cruiser weights to fight in New Zealand in recent years.

He also had a trilogy of fights – and defeats – against Lance Bryant, whose last two opponents were David Light and Floyd Masson.

Light was beaten on points in a WBO Cruiserweight title fight in Manchester at the end of March, Masson won the IBO World Cruiserweight title in Australia on April 1.

Heads and Tohu will slug it out over four rounds at the New Plymouth YMCA on May 6 – their bout will be the main event of a hybrid fight night being put together by New Plymouth promoter Sam Rapira.

Rapira has lined up a dozen fights - showcasing kick-boxing, MMA, professional bouts under a Taranaki v Aotearoa banner and corporate boxing with Taranaki talent on show in both the red and blue corners.

Announcing Tohu’s opponent, Rapira said it was always a challenge to find a rival for a debut boxer.

“You don’t want to throw someone in at the deep end, but at the same time you want to find someone you know will present a real challenge. We expect Tom will do that – Te Kapotai will have to be on top of his game on the night.”

Tohu is making his professional debut after two false starts.

Rapira has been busy over the last week matchmaking after losing a couple of boxers to injury.

He has announced New Plymouth’s Rewi Panoho will fight Campbell Begg in a corporate bout he says will be followed with interest.

Panoho is itching to get into the ring after pulling out of his planned fight with former Kiwi Wairangi Koopu last December.

Begg fought on the last card put together by Rapira and won his bout against Liam Brown by knockout.

Toni Tuitupou, from Opunake, who has fought three corporate fights and won the lot, is matched with Niwa Barlow.

Rapira believes both fights will be crowd pleasers.

All five corporate bouts will feature Taranaki fighters.

The fight card: Corporate Boxing: Zane “The Hurricane” Coleman v Caleb Parate (Ōpunake), Delaine Mihaere, Sarah “Mischef” Mischefski v Simone “Min” Engels, Nathan “The Icebreaker” Greenland v Brent Crow, Rewi “The Swinging Raarks” Panoho v Campbell Begg, Zander “The Wildebeest” Wiedeman v Shikhan Waalden; Kickboxing: Richie Blundell v William Clatworthy (Masterton), Bailey Wright v Isaiah Aplin (Masterton), Steph Hotene v Kathryn Kinvig (Wellington); MMA: Ben “Beastman” Mitchell v Lenny “Boomslang” Gordon (Palmerston North), Henrique “Heke” Corlho v Ethan Brockett (Hamilton); Professional Boxing: Te Kapotai “Te Taniwha” Tohu v Tom Heads (Invercargill).