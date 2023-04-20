Hundreds gather to farewell Tui Ora chief executive

Hundreds of guests gathered at Owae Marae to thank Hayden Wano for his service as Pou Tu Kurae/Chief Executive.

Hundreds of people gathered at a Waitara marae to farewell the pou tu kurae/chief executive of Māori health and social services provider Tui Ora after a quarter of a century of work.

Almost 25 years ago to the day, Hayden Wano had his powhiri at Owae Marae to welcome him to Tui Ora and on Wednesday he returned to that same place to farewell his position and celebrate his retirement from the organisation.

Last year Hayden was awarded the Queen’s Service Order in the New Year’s Honours List 2023, for service to Māori health and in 2017 he was the recipient of the Taranaki Mayoralty Award.

At the powhiri, Wano thanked those who helped him throughout his time at Tui Ora.

“In particular I want to acknowledge Tui Ora for the way we stood up during Covid, working with our colleagues in the South, Te Aranga and Te Whatu Ora we made a big difference, and we often did our best work when we didn’t even have a plan – but we did have a drive and that was to do the best we possibly could for our whānau, and we always did that.”

Alana Ruakere, appointed chief executive in November 2022 also spoke at the powhiri and thanked Wano for his commitment.

“Building a successful kaupapa Māori organisation like Tui Ora is a great testament to Hayden’s long term vision and commitment, (however) I would also like to acknowledge his strong thought leadership and drive for better policies that enable Māori organisations to support holistic hauora for whānau.

“Our foundations are strong because of Hayden’s efforts, and I am both sad and proud to be here today to honour his legacy.”

Hayden is continuing his work as Chair of Te Hiringa Mahara – The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission and various governance roles including with TAFT (Taranaki Arts Festival Trust), the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and Wises Trust.