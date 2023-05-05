Friday pie day: A heavyweight among pies

The Eggs Benedict pie from Tiger Town Cafe in New Plymouth is a heavyweight among pies.

It hardly needs to be said a journalist born in the 1970s should think very carefully before embarking on a pie tasting column.

They are, generally, an indulgence best left to the young who have yet to learn about good and bad cholesterol or the burning shame of their doctor being bitterly disappointed in them.

On the other hand, young people often eschew the pie as a culinary icon, instead feigning interest in fleeting food trends such deconstructed tempeh baps or under-mayonnaised flatbread wraps stuffed with freekah and pomposity.

Yes sometimes, regardless of the cost, one must accept their fate as a highly qualified pie taster so that others may benefit from their knowledge.

READ MORE:

* I travelled all of NZ and this is the best pie I ate

* Labour candidate turns barista in bid to connect with community

* From under the house to spray-painting the city's walls



Which brings us to the Eggs Benedict pie from Tiger Town Cafe in the New Plymouth suburb of Moturoa.

It must be acknowledged this is not a normal pie of the sort you might have bought from the petrol station every day as a sixth former at Spotswood College.

It is, at $10, an upper echelon pie and eating one is an occasion requiring signifiant pastry parcel reverence.

You should avoid the distraction of company, or Tik Tok videos, so you can fully embrace the salty bite of bacon, the velvety fried egg, the tenderness of the spinach, the rich ooze of the hollandaise, and the immensely satisfying crunch of the deep-fried hash brown.

I would personally recommend eating this pie by yourself in your car. Even if it’s parked in your garage at home.

Because this is an amazing pie you will want to rave to everyone about, but you will definitely not want to share.

Next week: The petrol station pie.