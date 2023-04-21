Brewer's collab with Airs basketball team celebrates Steve 'Coach' Mckean

Shining Peak brewer Jesse Sigurdsson has launched a new hazy pale ale in collaboration with the Taranaki Airs basketball team, celebrating the lake Steve ‘Coach’ McKean. (file photo)

A Taranaki brewer and the region’s basketball team have collaborated to celebrate a legend of the sport.

As the Steelformers Airs launch their home season on Saturday night, Shining Peak’s new Coach hazy pale ale will be served.

The beer has been named Coach in honour of the late Steve “Coach” McKean, who died in May 2021.

Born in Minnesota, McKean played college basketball before moving to New Zealand where he won five consecutive national titles.

He then moved into coaching where he won two New Zealand Coach of the Year titles, and coached the New Zealand national side.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Steve McKean was a highly regarded basketball player and coach and sporting mentor throughout Taranaki and New Zealand. (file photo)

He was the first director of the Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association and continued to support sport in the region as a mentor, inspiring many young athletes along the way.

Coach’s legacy lives on through the Coach McKean Fund, a fund established through the Taranaki Foundation which aims to help support Taranaki’s young athletes.

Shining Peak will be supporting the fund in May through its 5% Project, which gives away a percentage of its profits each month to charity.

The Airs play the Otago Nuggets at 7pm at the TSB Stadium on Saturday.