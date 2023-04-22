A Pukekura Park run for the whole family this Anzac Day

Hayden Shearman has organised a whānau fun run at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park at 9am on Anzac Day.

Running coach Hayden Shearman is passionate about the benefits of running and is hoping to get dozens of families enjoying those benefits together at his Anzac Day Whānau Run at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park.

Starting at 9am at the band rotunda, Shearman will have a 1.2 kilometre traffic-free course that families can run together, choosing how many laps they complete, collecting a stamp for each.

“The goal is smiles on faces, not paces or places,” he said in a press release.

“We did our first Whānau Run in Oakura in February and it was a huge hit with about 200 attendees, so we're excited to see it come to New Plymouth.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shearman says the family event was about smiles on faces, not paces or places.

The Whānau Run courses are designed for parents with kids aged from 2 to teens and participants and runners set their own pace from walking speed to sprinting.

Shearman, who is the head coach of coaching business Tempofit, said thanks to funding from Toi Foundation there would be more Whānau runs and Learn-to-Run clinics to come, as well as a new in-school running programme called Run Revolution.

Already piloted at Omata, Highlands, Oakura and Inglewood schools, it combined sports science with a five-week learn-to-run programme that Shearman said provided a fun, engaging and education-filled alternative to the traditional school cross-country model.

The Whānau Run is free and parents are encouraged to register interest via Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/4gPeET1Mt