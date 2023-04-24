Karakia cleansing conducted at Taranaki Maunga site where tramper was killed by boulder

Emergency services were called on Sunday to a tramper on Taranaki Maunga who had been struck by a boulder and died at the scene. (file photo)

Iwi members and the Department of Conservation have conducted karakia at the site on Taranaki Maunga where a tramper was killed by a boulder.

About 4pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to the mountain’s slopes after scree dislodged a large boulder which struck the tramper, who died at the scene.

Liana Poutu, Te Atiawa, said iwi members and DOC staff had visited the site on Monday morning.

“We went to the Maunga this morning and conducted karakia up there... but we’ve decided that we didn’t need to place a rāhui.”

A rāhui is a prohibition against an area or activity which is often put in place after a death, or to protect a resource.

“The main reasons were the recovery of the tūpāpaku (body of the deceased) was done fairly quickly, and also it’s very stormy up there so our Atua and the elements are taking care of cleansing that site on behalf of us,” Poutu said.

“It’s pouring with rain and high winds, so we didn’t feel we needed to place a rāhui given those circumstances.”

Poutu said she understood it happened on the Summit Track and there were “a number of people on the maunga yesterday”.

“We conducted the karakia to cleanse the site and lift the heaviness from those who work up there but also sending our thoughts to the whānau of the deceased.”

In a statement released on Monday, police said its Search and Rescue team, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team had recovered the body.

“Taranaki Police would like to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased,” the spokesperson said.

Data from the Taranaki Regional Council’s site at the mountain’s North Egmont Visitor Centre, shows there was no rain on Sunday, after a day of rain on Saturday. Sunday was also a warm day, with New Plymouth reaching 20C.

Since the first recorded fatality on Taranaki maunga in 1891, more than 80 (73 of them while climbing) people have lost their lives on Taranaki Maunga.

The most recent was in 2021 when Christchurch-based engineering geologist Richard Phillips and his colleague Peter Kirkwood died in a suspected fall near the summit of the mountain.

It is the second-deadliest alpine environment in New Zealand behind Aoraki/Mt Cook.

The deadliest day involved six people who fell over Hongi Bluff to their deaths in July 1953.

Keith Russell, Andrew Lornie, and nurses Ruth Caldwell, Janet Cameron, Julie Cassells, Ellen McBeth, were all killed with the tragic day being named the Nurses Accident.