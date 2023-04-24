Tramper killed after being struck by dislodged boulder on Taranaki Maunga

Emergency services were called to a tramper on Mt Taranaki who had been struck by a boulder and died at the scene. (file photo)

A person has died after being struck by a boulder on Taranaki Maunga.

Emergency services responded to reports of a critically injured tramper around 4pm on Sunday.

A police media spokesperson said loose scree from the mountain’s slopes had “dislodged a large boulder which struck the tramper” and the man died at the scene.

Police Search and Rescue, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team recovered the body.

“Taranaki Police would like to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased,” the spokesperson said.