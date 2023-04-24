Three women art exhibition set to open in New Plymouth

Artists Charlotte Robertson, Carly Edwards, whose work is pictured, and Alice Cowdrey are presenting their work on unseen realms and the exploration of self at the 3 Women exhibition in New Plymouth.

An exhibition which features unseen realms and the exploration of self will host the work of three women.

Charlotte Robertson, Carly Edwards and Alice Cowdrey will each have their work displayed in the 3 Women exhibition, running at the Contemporary Art Space in New Plymouth from April 29 to June 11.

Each piece is meditative in nature and linked through the artists' exploration of spirit and consciousness with ravens, snakes, hares and protea flowers all featuring.

Robertson, who was born in Dunedin, is a self-taught artist whose practice developed alongside her work as a healer and somatic therapist.

Exhibiting her work locally and nationally since 2018, Robertson's art explores themes of the spirit world, unseen realms and the evolution of consciousness.

Her work is based on recent visions and revelations received during shamanic journeying sessions.

Carly Edwards, a Melbourne-born, self-taught artist living in Taranaki creates geometric mandalas representative of the universe.

Edwards said her art practice allowed her to absorb, reflect, contemplate and explore new ideas and concepts.

Supplied Alice Cowdrey incorporates Eastern European ancestry, paganism, myth, sexuality, spirituality and consciousness into her needle felting work.

“Creating them enables me to have some kind of order and calmness.”

Cowdrey is a self-taught textile artist from Oakura and specialises in needle felting.

Needle felting is a dry felting technique using a barbed needle to repeatedly stab wool fibres.

She also incorporates paper mache, dried flowers, knitting and stitching into her work, which incorporates her Eastern European ancestry, paganism, myth, sexuality, spirituality and consciousness.

‘’The characters I create are pagan in identity and embody a mythical exploration of death, rebirth, and transformation.''

Cowdrey said her work honours the women who went before her.

The exhibition is a free event and opens at 4pm on Saturday.