A future beyond the toxic legacy of New Plymouth's dioxin producing plant

Dow's former chemical plant in New Plymouth has been demolished and the site is to be remediated.

When Justyn Selby looks through the chain link fence surrounding New Plymouth’s demolished Dow chemical plant he dreams of hundreds of towering native trees alive with birdsong.

Running through the trees are fenced concrete tracks to a picnic area, a lookout and a memorial to all those people he believes had their lives cut short by the toxic chemicals manufactured on the site.

“From my view, trees soak everything up from the ground and store it. If you can plant it with trees and let it be known it is contaminated land and should not be lived on, that’s what I want,” he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Justyn Selby hopes to one day see the former Dow agrochemical plant covered in native trees.

Selby grew up near the plant in the 1980s and 1990s and still lives on its fringe, a stone’s throw from Back Beach where he often surfs and the islands he fishes around.

The area, known as Spotswood, is arguably the most beautiful part of New Plymouth. From its rolling hills, the view to the sea takes in the volcanic islands of Mataroa, Motuotamatea, Pararaki, Motumahanga, and Moturoa.

At night, the setting sun throws a dazzling sparkle onto waves packed with surfers as thousands of starlings flock to the islands to roost.

Robert Charles/Stuff Spotswood’s scenery is spectacular but the suburb is heavily industrialised with the second-lowest average house prices in the city. (File photo)

It should be the most desirable part of the city to live. Except it is not.

The area is heavily industrialised. Nine massive tanks used to hold condensate and crude oil dot the landscape, towering electricity pylons from the former power station at Port Taranaki skirt around the suburb, there’s a condom factory, vehicle workshops, a fish processing plant and a scrap metal yard across the road from the city’s landmark Paritūtū Rock.

As testament to the industrialised history of the area, a 2018 fire at the yard led not only to fears it would spread to the nearby condensate tanks, but also that an oil well abandoned there decades ago might also catch alight.

And though there are sought after locations within the suburb where homes with views across the Tasman Sea sell for a million and more, the area is economically depressed. The average house price is the second lowest in the city.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The 2018 fire at Molten Metals saw much of the area evacuated.

Despite now being closed and the buildings demolished, the biggest sore spot for the community remains the legacy of the 16 hectare plant, which from the 1960s through to 1987, operated as Ivon Watkins (later Ivon Watkins-Dow) and made the herbicide 2,4, 5-T, that contained the toxic dioxin TCDD.

It is this chemical which many in the community that surrounds the plant have long blamed for such things as cancers they’ve suffered, birth defects and still births, heart problems, unexplained fatigue and peculiar rashes.

It’s understandable. Around the world there are numerous examples of the dioxin causing such issues, most infamously in Vietnam, where 2,4, 5-T, was used in massively high concentrations as a defoliant by the Americans during the war.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff All buildings have been removed from the Dow site, the site of which is subject to a five phase remediation plan.

It wasn’t used as recklessly as that in Taranaki but there are common anecdotes shared and retold amongst people who lived near the plant in the 60s, 70s, and 80s that they attribute to the chemical. Burnt orange circles on grass, foul smells, oily runoff in the seawater and native bushes that failed on the side of the prevailing wind, for example.

A blast at the plant in 1972 caused huge anxiety over escaped toxins but numerous studies have yet to find a significant link between the Dow plant and the health of those who worked there or lived nearby when the herbicide was manufactured there.

It’s a fact that does little to put Selby’s mind at ease. He continues to attribute his severe psoriasis and unexplained fatigue and his family’s tragic history of early deaths to the plant.

His auntie, a 36-year-old mother of three, who grew up just 500m from the plant on 13 Simons St, died from cancer in the 1980s. His grandfather died from heart disease at 59, his grandmother of cancer a decade later.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Selby says his experiences with ill health and the early deaths of family members are common amongst residents who grew up around the plant.

Selby’s own mother, the journalist and writer Rhonda Bartle, wrote in the NZ Herald about growing up near the plant and put her hand up as one of the “poisoned” in 2006, speculating she had passed on her poison legacy to her five children through breast milk.

Because while she was fine, “new members” of her family were not. Some suffered from heart defects and hydrocephalus, the same conditions she said were found in third generation Vietnam veterans.

Years after writing that, Bartle did get sick, dying of cancer in June last year. She was 67.

Selby’s experiences and those of his family mirror those of so many others in the area, he says.

But the sickness beneficiary does not have the resources or the scientific background to prove a connection to the plant.

“I can only go with what I feel, instinct. I’ve found in my life my gut is pretty accurate. I go with my gut. Certain things happening you relate them together with common sense. You find a casual link but you can’t prove it,” he says.

It is unlikely Selby will ever change his mind that he is a victim of poisoning. He has no faith in the studies put forward as proof against it and does not trust what the company or the government produce anyway.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff From the 1960s through to 1987 the herbicide 2,4, 5-T, that contained the toxic dioxin TCDD, was manufactured at the plant.

Research paper Silencing Paritutu, published in January, and authored by Sarah Monod de Froideville, a lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington's Institute of Criminology, and New Plymouth’s long time dioxin campaigner Andrew Gibbs, supports that stance.

The paper accused the government of using “silencing mechanisms” that discounted the “lived experiences of suffering” and therefore enabled them to ignore and deny harms caused by the plant.

The government inquiries that found no relationship between the production or use of the herbicide and ill health were often marred, the paper said, by such things as use of unrelated data, irrelevant tests, omission of key information, and a corrupted research process.

Against this background, Selby dismisses as little more than window dressing Dow’s recent survey asking for information from those who worked or lived near the site to better enable them to clean it up.

“I mean residents weren’t even allowed on the site so how would they know where any spills were. They’re just ticking boxes,” he says.

The survey, which closed on July 7, is a key part of the first phase of a five-step process to remediate the site.

A Dow public affairs spokesperson described it as standard practice within the environmental industry.

“To date, we have received very positive responses to the survey with constructive feedback that could help with our remediation work,” they wrote in reply to questions.

In response to questions around health impacts of the chemicals produced at plant, they pointed to the information on the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) website.

The TRC site outlines the history and legacy of the Dow site at Paritūtū and has links to four investigations.

These include a two-part report (164 and 167 pages respectively), covering alleged agrichemical waste disposal sites, a 234-page report on dioxin concentrations in residential soil, a 36-page report on a study of TCDD exposures in Paritutu and the 187-page investigation into Marfell Park, where drums containing cancer causing dioxins were uncovered in 2009.

A spokesperson for Corteva, which owned the site before selling it to Dow late last year, said Corteva took concerns relating to employee and public health where they operated very seriously.

But the publicly available studies carried out on the issue, including an epidemiology study of workers on the site that Dow requested Otago University carry out, did not suggest there were any adverse health impacts, they said.

The reports are necessarily thorough, long and complicated. Even those with a background in chemistry and statistical analysis could find them an intimidating read.

To the layperson they are largely inaccessible beyond the summary and the sheer scale of the research makes it exceptionally difficult for any individual or organisation to fully understand.

An individual’s opinion on the veracity of the studies is therefore likely to hinge on whether they trust the authority that produced it or not.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Selby doesn’t believe the various investigations and studies that have failed to find a conclusive link between the chemicals produced at the plant and the health of nearby residents.

Selby lives in hope the “truth” will come out and the cause of the suffering of his friends and family will be officially acknowledged but he is also focusing on the future.

His idea for a park in the area is likely to be one of the options on the table as the site moves through the five phases set down for its remediation.

The area has historical significance before its life as a chemical manufacturing site and it is likely any change in use of the land will look to reclaim that legacy.

Justyn Selby Selby has drawn up a plan for the 16 hectare site that involves hundreds of native trees, a memorial, picnic area and lookout.

Both Taranaki Iwi and Te Atiawa are associated with the area, and it is understood urupā are located on the property, which was also a papakāinga and a battleground.

How long it will take to bring the site back from where it is now is difficult to determine.

The shortest estimate is a little less than four years, the longest 7.5 years, but the Taranaki Regional Council acknowledges such time frames are only estimates.

Depending on what site investigations uncover, it could be a decade or more before the chain link fence comes down.

Selby is ready for the long haul. He has a twin logic for continuing to live near the plant. It’s his home, he says, and as a fisherman and surfer he couldn’t be in a better place. And the worst has already happened to him, so he may as well stay.

“I can put it behind me when I’m out fishing but when I come home, I gotta drive past the thing. I can’t forget,” he says.

“But I’m no longer a victim. I’m a survivor. We can all be survivors of this. This has to be an instrument of change.”